Strictly’s Dianne Buswell on relationship with ‘adorable and lovely’ Joe Sugg

Strictly Come Dancing professional Dianne Buswell has said there is no secret to her relationship with Joe Sugg, because they have “such a great connection”.

Buswell and YouTube star Sugg embarked on a romance after being partnered in the most recent series of the BBC programme, in which they were finalists.

The professional dancer will soon head off on a ballroom and Latin dance tour with fellow Strictly colleague Amy Dowden and former Strictly star Chloe Hewitt, and she said that Sugg will accompany her.

Buswell, 29, told Hello! magazine: “He’ll be travelling with me to quite a few places.

“With his job he can do it anywhere, so no matter whether he’s in Glasgow or wherever, he can still work.”

Of their romance, she said: “Things are going well between us. He’s adorable and lovely.

“We just have such a great connection. We don’t even think about what the secret to it is – it’s just so natural.”

Buswell said that she and 27-year-old Sugg “both have a very similar personality, so we almost know what each other is thinking”, adding that they “just get on so, so well”.

Amy Dowden, Dianne Buswell and Chloe Hewitt (Hello! magazine)

The couple, who confirmed their relationship after the TV show’s final in mid-December, recently performed across the UK together again on the Strictly live tour.

Buswell, Dowden and Hewitt will hit the road on their Here Come The Girls tour in early March, which will see Dowden partnered with her fiance Ben Jones on stage.

However, Hewitt – who appeared on Strictly for two series – said she will not be bringing her mystery new partner along with her.

Hewitt said: “We don’t need men. I’m super excited (about this tour).

“It’s us three girls and we want to sell this whole sense of female empowerment. Women rule. We can’t wait to portray that through dance.”

The full interview appears in Hello! magazine, out now.