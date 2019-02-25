Menu

Advertising

Spike Lee pays tribute to ‘brother’ Prince with Oscars outfit

Showbiz | Published:

The BlacKkKlansman director wore an 18 carat gold necklace in the style of Prince’s emblem.

Spike Lee arriving at the Oscars

Spike Lee paid tribute to Prince at the Oscars by wearing a bright purple suit and a necklace with the late music star’s emblem.

Lee posted a photo of the bespoke neck piece, designed by Amedeo Scognamiglio for the ceremony, to Instagram in which he referred to Prince as his “brother”.

“I Know In My Hearts Of (heart)’s My Brother Prince Is Watching Tonight, Singin’ ‘IT’S GONNA BE A BEAUTIFUL NIGHT’,” Lee wrote in the caption to the post.

The 18 carat gold necklace includes a 17 carat fire opal cabochon.

The 61-year-old, whose film BlacKkKlansman has six Oscar nominations, including best director, also wore a purple suit custom-made by Ozwald Boateng.

Lee was a close friend of Prince, who died in 2016 at the age of 57, and he featured the singer’s hit Mary Don’t You Weep during the end credits of BlacKkKlansman.

Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee
(Charles Sykes/AP)

Advertising

Lee also sported a purple hat and a gold pair of Nike Air Jordan 3 trainers by designer Tinker Hatfield.

He also showed the cameras a pair of brass knuckles reading “hate” and “love”, a prop from his 1989 film Do The Right Thing.

Spike Lee showing his brass knuckles
(Jordan Strauss/AP)

Lee arrived on the red carpet with his wife, film and television producer Tonya Lewis Lee.

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News