Spike Lee pays tribute to ‘brother’ Prince with Oscars outfit

Spike Lee paid tribute to Prince at the Oscars by wearing a bright purple suit and a necklace with the late music star’s emblem.

Lee posted a photo of the bespoke neck piece, designed by Amedeo Scognamiglio for the ceremony, to Instagram in which he referred to Prince as his “brother”.

“I Know In My Hearts Of (heart)’s My Brother Prince Is Watching Tonight, Singin’ ‘IT’S GONNA BE A BEAUTIFUL NIGHT’,” Lee wrote in the caption to the post.

The 18 carat gold necklace includes a 17 carat fire opal cabochon.

The 61-year-old, whose film BlacKkKlansman has six Oscar nominations, including best director, also wore a purple suit custom-made by Ozwald Boateng.

Lee was a close friend of Prince, who died in 2016 at the age of 57, and he featured the singer’s hit Mary Don’t You Weep during the end credits of BlacKkKlansman.

(Charles Sykes/AP)

Lee also sported a purple hat and a gold pair of Nike Air Jordan 3 trainers by designer Tinker Hatfield.

He also showed the cameras a pair of brass knuckles reading “hate” and “love”, a prop from his 1989 film Do The Right Thing.

(Jordan Strauss/AP)

Lee arrived on the red carpet with his wife, film and television producer Tonya Lewis Lee.