Spice Girls had power to unite the world, claims Geri

Geri Horner has said the Spice Girls had the power to “unite the world” with their performances.

Ginger Spice said that the girl group’s Olympic show gave the singers a chance to create global unity.

The girl band’s 2012 concert allowed them a few minutes on stage, which Horner said had the power to bring viewers together.

Horner has also said that BBC One show All Together Now, which she co-hosts with comedian Rob Beckett, has the ability to unite an audience.

The Spice Girl said that whatever may be happening in the UK, the country can come together “like a family”.

She said on the Spice Girls: “I can only go from my experience, but when the Spice Girls performed at the Olympics, we said – and we got a little slot of 3.5 minutes – we had 3.5 minutes to unite the world, and you can do that with music.

The Spice Girls performing during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“All Together Now is really what it said on the box. We don’t really care where you’re from, what age you are, who you want to vote for, we just want to come together and it just really shows that we’re all different and actually we can all sing along.

“Just to remind us for a minute that we’re all fundamentally human beings, we can get along, we’re quite nice. We’re not perfect, but we’re all right.”

The show sees performers seek the approval of The 100, a panel of music experts who vote on the success or failure of hopefuls.

Horner said that the UK can come together regardless of what may be taking place politically, which is what All Together Now aims to do.

The previous winner of the show, Michael Rice, is set to represent the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest.

Horner said : “My mother, she’s Spanish, so she emigrated here when she was 17, 18, 19, something like that, and she said to me the other day, ‘What an amazing country this is’.

Rob Beckett and Geri Horner co-host All Together Now (Ian West/PA)

“This is somebody that chose to come and live here. We have the NHS, we have all these things. And it’s like anything, human beings, we can all get ‘argh’ about things.

“This show is about saying, ‘Do you know what? Come on, stay in this moment right now’ and actually the fundamentals of coming together, people actually do get along. We’re not perfect, we’re like a family.”

All Together Now returns to BBC One on March 2 at 7.30pm.