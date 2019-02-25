Richard E Grant: Olivia Colman’s Oscars speech was a classic

Richard E Grant was full of enthusiasm at the Academy Awards, despite missing out on the best supporting actor Oscar.

The British star – who was beaten to the trophy by Green Book’s Mahershala Ali – praised Olivia Colman for her best actress acceptance speech.

And he said of being at the ceremony: “It was absolutely brilliant. We were sitting in the front row, next to Melissa McCarthy on one side and my daughter on the other.

Barbra Streisand on stage at the Oscars (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

“I got to meet Barbra Streisand three times tonight, so my year, my life is made,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

Grant, who captivated fans with his excitement at being nominated in the run-up to the big event, added: “Olivia Colman is in a league of her own.

“I absolutely adore (nominee) Glenn (Close) but this year Olivia’s performance, if you can compare, I thought it was just out of the ballpark, brilliant.”

Best way to prep for the Oscars? Breakfast with @melissamccarthy & @benfalcone & some trampolining and her signature giggle! pic.twitter.com/O5rQHhRVKg — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) February 24, 2019

Her acceptance speech was “absolutely classic Colman, everybody loves her even more”, he said.

He said of Roma not scooping best film: “Netflix made Roma and (it) is the biggest threat to all the big studios…

“I don’t think there was (an anti-Netflix vote).”

But, the star added: “It’s like the home team, just at this moment of diversity and anti-Trump stuff, that’s why Green Book was the right film to win.”