Richard E Grant and Bradley Cooper among stars who took family to the Oscars

It was a family affair on the red carpet at the Oscars as stars including Richard E Grant, Bradley Cooper and Charlize Theron took relatives as their plus ones.

Best supporting actor nominee Grant was joined by his daughter Olivia on the red carpet.

The Can You Ever Forgive Me? star has been accompanied by his daughter at a number of events throughout awards season.

A Star Is Born star and best actor nominee Cooper was flanked by both his partner, supermodel Irina Shayk, and his mother Gloria Campano on the red carpet.

Gloria Campano, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Theron took her mother Gerda as her plus one for the evening.

She called her a “hot blonde date” in a post on her Instagram story as she posed with her mother in the back of their car en route to the ceremony.

Charlize Theron and her mother Gerda (Charlize Theron Instagram/PA)

Advertising

Black Panther star Michael B Jordan told his 9.8 million Instagram followers that he was taking his mother Donna to the event.

He shared a picture of himself posing before the Oscars and wrote: “My mama about to make me have to fight somebody she looking so pretty. #Oscars2019 #PopsIGotYou #DateNight.”

Best supporting actress winner Regina King was also joined by her mother.

Advertising

The If Beale Street Could Talk actress did not pose with her mother for pictures, though, as she had left her to enjoy the spotlight alone.

King told E! presenter Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet: “I knew she was going to do that, because that’s the woman that she is. Just giving, heart so huge, holds so much love in her heart.”

Zooey Deschanel and her sister Emily were at the Oscars together to support their father Caleb, who is nominated in the cinematography for the German drama film Never Look Away.