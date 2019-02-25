Paul McCartney remembers Beatles bandmate George Harrison on his birthday

Sir Paul McCartney has paid tribute to his late Beatles bandmate George Harrison on what would have been his 76th birthday.

Harrison died in 2001 at the age of 58 after developing cancer.

Marking his birthday on February 25, Sir Paul shared a black and white photograph on Twitter showing the pair performing together.

“Happy birthday forever George, we love ya!” said the 76-year-old singer-songwriter.

A series of snaps of Harrison during his career were posted on The Beatles’ Twitter page to mark the occasion.

Harrison’s son Dhani shared a photograph on Twitter of a man and a boy – presumably himself and his father – walking away from the camera.

“Hand in hand we walk away. #HappyBirthdayGeorge,” he captioned the shot.