Oscars red carpet fashion: Pink gowns and metal tones lead the trends

All eyes are on the Oscars red carpet to see what celebs will be wearing on the most glamorous night of the year.

Last year politics was front and centre during awards season, but now it’s taken a bit of a back seat as stars have focused more on old school, classic glamour. If you’re looking for any sartorial inspiration, the clearest trend on the red carpet was definitely the colour pink.

These are the biggest trends from the red carpet of the 91st Academy Awards:

– Hollywood glamour

One thing you can count on the Oscars for is old school glamour. It’s an opportunity for celebs to wear their sleekest outfits that ooze elegance – and that was certainly delivered in spades this year.

Regina King (Richard Shotwell/AP)

Regina King is nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for the film If Beale Street Could Talk, and there was a conscious decision behind the white gown she chose.

Designed by Oscar de la Renta, King said on the red carpet: “It’s a film about a thread in the fabric of America, and Oscar de la Renta is an American designer so I thought it was appropriate.” The dress fits her like a glove, with the draping accentuating her sleek silhouette.

Amy Adams (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Amy Adams wore Versace, and the sexy, form-fitting nature of this dress is a dead giveaway for the Italian fashion house. What’s most interesting about this outfit is the pattern, which almost looks like a hard shell encasing her.

Glenn Close (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Nominated for the Best Actress award, Glenn Close was shining in a Carolina Herrera gown which she describes as like “molten gold”. Walking the red carpet might look glamorous, but it’s not always the easiest of jobs – Close’s outfit weighed an eye-watering 42 pounds, which is nearly 20kg.

Glenn Close came dressed as an Oscar…. #Oscars — JelaniAlladin (@JelaniAlladin) February 25, 2019

Close’s outfit has been extremely well-received, but everyone has been thinking the same thing: namely that she’s come dressed as the Oscar she hopes to win.

Lady Gaga (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Lady Gaga has been a particularly interesting person to follow during awards season. She’s been moving away from the avant-garde outfits she favoured in her music career, and towards more sleek and classic designs – but always with a Gaga twist.

For the Oscars, she wore a black Alexander McQueen gown which had recognisably “Gaga” aspects with sculptural protruding hips and long black gloves. On top of this, a giant canary yellow Tiffany diamond necklace saved this outfit from being anything but dull.

– Metals

Emma Stone (Jordan Strauss/AP)

A major trend on the red carpet was metal tones, from gold to silver and everything in between.

As the face of Louis Vuitton, it was pretty obvious what brand Emma Stone was going to wear on the red carpet. However, she still managed to surprise us with her choice, as the graphic pattern and high shoulders of this gown aren’t instantly recognisable as the French fashion house’s style. It fits into another trend we’re seeing a lot of on the red carpet, and that’s sculptural designs with an art deco edge.

Brie Larson (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Brie Larson shows how simple can go far with a silver dress by Celine that fits her like a glove.

Jennifer Lopez (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Jennifer Lopez’s interpretation of the metals trend was far more maximalist, with a disco-esque mirror ball outfit which has convinced many that she’s ageing backwards.

– Pretty in pink

Gemma Chan (Richard Shotwell/AP)

The red carpet was awash with the colour pink. Gemma Chan’s Valentino dress managed to be stylish despite having no shape, but the best thing about it is definitely the fact it has pockets.

Helen Mirren (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Helen Mirren’s outfit was a mixture of all different shades of pink from salmon to coral, with perfectly matching lips.

Angela Bassett (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Wearing Reem Acra, Angela Bassett stunned in a bright pink one-shouldered dress. Bonus points to Bassett for wearing light pink delicate jewels to play off the bright colour of the dress.

– Tulle-tastic

Linda Cardellini (Richard Shotwell/AP)

Tulle is having a moment on the red carpet. These aren’t outfits for the shy and retiring – instead it’s all about OTT dressing. Green Book actress Linda Cardellini showed off this trend in a Schiaparelli layered tulle gown that’s all about the ruffles.

Cardellini’s outfit ticks some other red carpet trends for 2019 – the colour pink and a mullet style which shows off your legs with a long train behind.

Kacey Musgraves (Richard Shotwell/AP)

Singer Kacey Musgraves went full princess in pink with her Giambattista Valli tiered gown. This was particularly meaningful for Musgraves, as she said on the red carpet: “I’ve been fan of their works of art forever and so it’s an honour to be able to get to wear this dress.”