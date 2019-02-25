Oscars red carpet: All the major jewels worn by the stars

When dressing for the Oscars, celebrities can’t just consider the clothes they’re going to wear. Outfits just aren’t complete without some pretty astounding pieces of jewellery to go with them.

The 91st Academy Awards didn’t disappoint in this department. Take Crazy Rich Asians star Michelle Yeoh – wearing a glittering Elie Saab dress wasn’t enough as she topped it all off with Chopard jewels.

Michelle Yeoh (Richard Shotwell/AP)

The most stand-out item was the handpiece she wore. It’s like a bracelet but even more sculptural, and the floral jewels played off the motif of her dress perfectly.

Charlize Theron’s Dior dress was sleek and simple, which really let the statement Bulgari necklace shine. Wrapped around her neck, the Bulgari snake is instantly recognisable as a symbol of luxury.

Charlize Theron (Richard Shotwell/AP)

Lady Gaga followed a similar set of style rules as Theron did. She was wearing a relatively plain outfit and a knock-out piece of jewellery – in her case a canary yellow Tiffany diamond which is worth around $50 million (£38 million).

(Jordan Strauss/AP)

Another star of Crazy Rich Asians, Constance Wu, was dripping in Swarovski jewels.

While the red carpet is a place for excess, this doesn’t mean people aren’t thinking about their fashion responsibly. Take Wu’s jewellery – inspired by floral shapes, she was wearing diamonds and topaz stones all set in responsibly sourced gold.