Oscars 2019: the key statistics

Here are some of the key statistics from this year’s Oscars:

– It is the first time in the history of the Oscars that three of the four acting categories have been won by non-white actors: Rami Malek (best actor for Bohemian Rhapsody), Mahershala Ali (best supporting actor for Green Book) and Regina King (best supporting actress for If Beale Street Could Talk).

– Olivia Colman is the first British winner of best actress since 2009, when Kate Winslet won the award for The Reader. Colman is one of only 11 British winners of best actress in the history of the Oscars.

– Mahershala Ali is the first black actor to win supporting actor twice: in 2017 for Moonlight and in 2019 for Green Book. He is also only one of four black actors ever to win this award – the other three are Denzel Washington (Glory in 1990), Cuba Gooding Jr (Jerry Maguire in 1997) and Morgan Freeman (Million Dollar Baby in 2005).

– Regina King is the eighth black winner of best supporting actress. The first was Hattie McDaniel in 1940 for her role in Gone with the Wind.

– Ruth Carter has made history by becoming the first ever black winner of best costume design, which she won for Black Panther.

– Another historic first came when Hannah Beachler became the first ever black winner of best production design, also for Black Panther.

– There were five British wins in total: Olivia Colman for best actress in The Favourite; Mark Ronson for best original song, an award he shared with co-composers including Lady Gaga; Nina Hartstone and John Warhurst for best sound editing on Bohemian Rhapsody; Tim Cavagin and Paul Massey (shared with John Casali) for best sound mixing on Bohemian Rhapsody; and Paul Lambert and Tristan Myles (with Ian Hunter and JD Schwalm) for visual effects on First Man.

– Alfonso Cuaron is the first person in history to win the Oscar for best director and best cinematography.

– Mexican filmmakers have now won the best director award in five of the past six years: Alfonso Cuaron in 2014 (for Gravity), Alejandro G. Inarritu in 2015 (Birdman) and 2016 (The Revenant), Guillermo del Toro in 2018 (The Shape of Water) and Alfonso Cuaron in 2019 (Roma).

– Mexico has also supplied the winners of best cinematography in four of the past six years: Emmanuel Lubezki for Gravity in 2014, Birdman in 2015 and The Revenant in 2016; and Alfonso Cuaron for Roma in 2019. The country has won the award five times in total.