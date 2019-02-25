‘Oh my God!’ – David Mitchell leads reaction to Olivia Colman’s Oscar triumph

Former Peep Show co-star David Mitchell lead a warm reaction to Olivia Colman’s victory in the best actress category at the Academy Awards, commending her “brilliant” speech.

Mitchell tweeted: “Oh my God! That’s amazing! And what a brilliant speech!”

Colman won the Oscar for her performance as Queen Anne in The Favourite in her first nomination, beating seven-time nominee Glenn Close.

Fellow Oscar winner Julia Roberts took to Instagram to share her appreciation for Colman, writing: “I (love) Olivia.”

Edgar Wright, with whom Colman worked on the film Hot Fuzz, said he is “so, so happy” for Colman, also sharing a photo of her in his 2007 film swinging a ‘caution wet floor’ sign, with the caption: “Colman takes out the competish.”

Actress Olivia Munn commended Colman’s performance for the Oscar, tweeting: “OLIVIA COLMAN was soooo amazing in The Favourite.”

Colman was widely praised for her speech, in which she thanked her mother, father and her “kids who are at home and watching” before joking: “Well, if you’re not, then, well done, but I sort of hope you are. This is not going to happen again.”

Piers Morgan commented on the speech: “Nobody gives better speeches than Olivia Colman. Hilarious.”

Former One Direction band member Niall Horan also shared his appreciation for the win, sending heart-shaped emojis next to her name.

The official Twitter account of The Favourite shared a quote from Colman’s speech, tweeting: “Any little girl that’s practising her speech on the telly, you never know.”

Bafta also congratulated Colman for her win, tweeting: “The fabulous Olivia Colman WINS! Congratulations on your Oscar!”