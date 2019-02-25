Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth among stars arriving at Oscars after-party

Stars celebrating the biggest night in film hotfooted it to an array of after-parties following the 91st Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The most high-profile, though, was the star-studded event hosted by Vanity Fair at the Wallis Annenberg Centre in Beverly Hills.

Kendall Jenner, Zoe Kravitz, singer Halsey, Emily Ratajkowski and star couple Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were among those who joined the spectacle.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus (Ian West/PA)

Cyrus and Hemsworth – newly married following a ceremony in Nashville before Christmas – made their first award show appearance together after Hemsworth missed the Grammys because of illness.

The Wrecking Ball singer, 26, wore a low-cut dress replete with black sequins while Hemsworth, 29, arrived in a suit, which he sported with a well-groomed beard.

Kendall Jenner attended the after-party (Ian West/PA)

Kendall Jenner wore perhaps the most eye-catching dress of the night, with the 23-year-old model’s black halter neck covering just her front with a plunging panel.

Elsewhere on the carpet, American actress Kate Bosworth, 36, posed in a sheer yellow gown-style dress which she complemented with hexagonal statement earrings.

Kate Bosworth made a statement with her outfit (Ian West/PA)

Chrissy Teigen, 33, chose a skin tight gown that featured pale orange accents and floral embroidery over a nude backdrop.

She styled the ensemble with a pink clutch, which she held while pausing for the cameras on the red carpet.

Chrissy Teigen on the red carpet (Ian West/PA)

Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra, 36, and Nick Jonas, 26, shared a playful moment as they arrived at the event.

Chopra wore an embellished tulle skirt while Jonas paired a navy suit with a black bow tie.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas (Ian West/PA)

Bohemian Rhapsody was the most awarded film at the ceremony, with prizes for Rami Malek, film editing, sound mixing and sound editing.

The Favourite’s Olivia Colman triumphed with best actress, while Green Book was named best picture.