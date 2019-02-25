Martin Scorsese’s cryptic first trailer for The Irishman keeps details scarce

Netflix has released the atmospheric first trailer for Martin Scorsese’s gangster thriller The Irishman.

The minute-long teaser reveals little, but builds tension as a bullet casing slowly arcs across the screen and the leading actors’ names appear.

The Irishman will see Scorsese return to the genre for the first time since his Oscar-winning directorial work on The Departed in 2006.

The Irishman is based on the book I Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt, and the trailer refers to the source material as Robert De Niro replies to the suggestion of the title with: “Yes, I do.”

He stars as Frank Sheeran, a union leader and hitman for the Bufalino crime family, known in their native Pennsylvania as the Scranton Mafia.

Al Pacino will play Jimmy Hoffa, while Joe Pesci and Harvey Keitel also star. It will be the first time Pacino has been directed by Scorsese.