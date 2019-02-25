Lady Gaga wows at Oscars with diamond previously worn by Audrey Hepburn

Lady Gaga donned a priceless diamond previously worn by Audrey Hepburn at the Oscars.

The A Star Is Born actress grabbed attention on the red carpet with her glittering necklace, which was set with a 128.54-carat Tiffany & Co yellow diamond, thought to be one of the biggest in the world.

The rock, known as the Tiffany Diamond, is reported to be worth between 30 million and 50 million US dollars (£23m-£38m).

The diamond, which was first discovered in South Africa in 1877, was worn by Hepburn in 1961 for promotional shots for Breakfast At Tiffany’s, although it was in a different setting.

Tiffany said the diamond was “released from the vault specifically for Lady Gaga” and that it “marks the first time in history that the legendary Tiffany Diamond has graced an awards show red carpet”.

Gaga also paid homage to the late Hollywood star with her hair worn in a coiffed up-do, a similar style Hepburn was known for.

The actress and singer teamed the bold jewellery with glitzy diamond earrings, and a black strapless Alexander McQueen gown with structured hips and a fishtail hem, and elbow-length gloves.