Krysten Ritter announces pregnancy at the Oscars

Krysten Ritter chose the Oscars to announce she is having a baby.

The Jessica Jones actress, 37, debuted her baby bump on the red carpet at the event, wearing a figure-hugging deep-red lace Reem Acra gown.

She later posted pictures of herself on Instagram to confirm the pregnancy news, tweeting “Surprise!!! #oscars” with a heart emoji.

It is her first child with her partner, War On Drugs frontman Adam Granduciel.

He joined her on the red carpet at the glitzy event, during which she presented the prize for best live action short film to Skin.

The US actress has played the lead in Marvel’s Netflix series Jessica Jones since 2015, although it was just cancelled after three seasons.

She is also known for roles in Breaking Bad, Don’t Trust The B—- In Apartment 23, Veronica Mars and Gilmore Girls.