Kate Garraway eyeing up Death In Paradise role

Kate Garraway has said she is pursuing a role in Death In Paradise.

The presenter said she would even be prepared to play a dead body in the hit BBC crime drama, which is set on the fictional Caribbean island of Saint Marie.

She told OK! magazine her fellow Good Morning Britain star Charlotte Hawkins also fancies a part in the sun-soaked show.

“I’m actually pushing to be a star on Death In Paradise,” Garraway said.

“Charlotte Hawkins and I both fancy that as it’s in a glamorous part of the world.

“I would even be happy to be a dead body on that.

“The producers seem quite keen and they said to me they’d be up for it, so that’s going to be my new project!”

OK! magazine cover (OK!)

Advertising

Garraway, who had a cameo in Hollyoaks in 2017, said she would also like a part in the soap Emmerdale.

“I love the countryside, so I’m pushing for that, too,” she said.

The full story is in this week’s OK! magazine, which is out Monday.