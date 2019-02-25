Here’s what British stars wore on the red carpet

The Oscars might be a firmly Los Angeles event, but there was still a good representation of British talent on the red carpet.

This isn’t hugely surprising considering The Favourite is nominated for the equal-most awards of the night, and two out of three of the lead characters are played by British actresses.

With the Brits storming the nominations, what were they wearing on the red carpet?

Rachel Weisz (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Rachel Weisz supported British designers by wearing Givenchy to the ceremony, which is helmed by Brit creative director Claire Waight Keller.

One of Keller’s most famous designs is the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding dress, but Weisz’s outfit couldn’t be further from this.

The top of the fire engine red gown looks to be made of latex, which starkly contrasted to a gentle chiffon skirt with floral detailing.

It’s more experimental than we’ve come to expect from Weisz, and is a particularly striking mix of harsh and soft aesthetics. A bejewelled headband and poker-straight hair added to the somewhat demure nature of Weisz’s look.

Olivia Colman (Richard Shotwell/AP)

Olivia Colman wore a Prada outfit which included a tribute to her upcoming role in The Crown. She stunned in an emerald gown topped off with a delicate tulle wrapping which culminated in a bow around the back and was finished off with a long train.

Colman’s stylist Mary Fellowes told Vogue the bag she carried was “a fun little nod to Colman’s next role as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown”, because the vertical draped bows reminded Colman of the garters British monarchs wear.

A bold red lip topped off the look, keeping it refreshingly modern.

Emilia Clarke (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke tapped into the sculptural trend with her column Balmain dress. At first glance it looked like it was silver, but on closer inspection you could see that it was in fact a pale lavender colour.

Her brown hair played off the softness of the purple gown, and apparently this is a new look for Clarke – presenters on the E! red carpet said she bought the hair dye from a local chemist and dyed her own hair just that morning.

Lucy Boynton (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Bohemian Rhapsody star Lucy Boynton wore a purple satin Rodarte dress for the occasion. The neckline and balloon sleeves gave this dress an almost Victorian feel, but the bright colour made it feel much more contemporary.

Rodarte was a popular choice for the event, with both Laura Dern and Roma star Yalitza Aparicio Martínez wearing dresses from the Californian brand.

Helen Mirren (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Dame Helen Mirren seemed to be having more fun than anyone else as she worked the skirt of her tulle dress, showing off the different shades of her pink gown. Her look was completed with 6 million dollars (£4.5 million) worth of Harry Winston jewels.

Nicholas Hoult (Jordan Strauss/AP)

In a world of fairly plain men’s tuxedos, Nicholas Hoult came as a welcome breath of fresh air. The Favourite actor wore a Dior creation which reinvents the classic suit silhouette with drapes and extra material hanging off the side.