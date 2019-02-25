Helen Flanagan: There’s a lot of pressure on mums

Helen Flanagan has said she is open about the “exhausting” side of parenting as social media means there is such a lot of pressure on mothers nowadays.

The Coronation Street actress has two daughters – Matilda, three, and eight-month-old Delilah.

She told OK! magazine: “There’s a lot of pressure on mums, which largely comes from only seeing picture-perfect moments on social media.

“Being a parent is exhausting, it requires a lot of juggling and energy so I try to show that side of my life, too.”

Flanagan speaks about motherhood in the latest edition of OK! magazine (OK!)

Flanagan, 28, said she tries to never take her time with her children for granted.

“It’s hectic but I’m trying to cherish all the time I have with them because they’re growing up so quickly,” she said.

