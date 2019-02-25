From Awkwafina to Amy Poehler: Women in suits ruled the red carpet

Celine Dion might have stunned the world back in 1999 by attending the Oscars in a backwards tuxedo, but it’s a completely different story in 2019.

Although there were no backwards outfits on the red carpet this year, women wearing suits was a far more common sight. Even though a big gown is still very much a go-to, it would seem like increasingly people are realising just how versatile and chic a suit can be, and how it can be styled to highlight all kinds of women.

Take the rapper and actor Awkwafina. She matched her outfit with precision, with the suit, shirt, shoes and clutch all the same glittering gold colour. The look was designed by DSquared, which is particularly meaningful for Awkwafina who says: “They’re a brand that have supported me from the beginning.”

Amy Poehler’s version of the look was the epitome of a power suit. Dressed in Alberta Ferretti trousers and tails, it’s hard not to be blown away by how precise the cut of the outfit is. Poehler keeps the ensemble from looking too harsh and masculine with a see-through ruffled shirt and relaxed hairdo.

Wearing custom Brandon Maxwell, Melissa McCarthy put a feminine spin on the classic suit. Her monochromatic outfit featured black trousers, a white top and matching cape. Even if it isn’t technically a suit, the cut of the pants and the black and white colour scheme definitely looks like a riff on the classic tux.

At just 15 years old, Elsie Fisher is one of the youngest people to attend the Oscars. However, she pulled off her red carpet look with elegance and style, wearing a three-piece Thom Browne suit with more ease than her age would suggest.

It seems like there’s a noticeable increase in women wearing suits on the red carpet this year, which has been met with praise on social media.

Considering how other trends at this year’s award ceremony include pink gowns and frothy tulle dresses, it comes as a welcome change to see so much masculine tailoring.