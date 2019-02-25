Chris Evans hailed a ‘gentleman’ for helping Regina King up to Oscars stage

Jamie Lee Curtis was among those praising “gentleman” Chris Evans for helping Regina King to collect her award at the Oscars.

The Captain America star melted hearts across the world as he escorted King, who won the best supporting actress prize, up the steps to the stage, allowing her to hold his arm as she appeared to struggle slightly with her long dress.

CHRIS EVANS HELPING REGINA KING UP IS THE BEST THING EVER, WHAT A GENTLEMAN #OSCARS pic.twitter.com/jOqp1KlPRr — Harshal (@iHarshalWatts) February 25, 2019

Viewers called Evans a “real superhero”, and Curtis tweeted that he was “raised well” for his act of chivalry.

Curtis, who appeared with the actor in the film Knives Out, wrote: “Hey @ChrisEvans you are a gentleman! #raisedwell.

And you look handsome AND well groomed! I just played his mother in a movie so I feel I can say that! — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) February 25, 2019

“And you look handsome AND well groomed! I just played his mother in a movie so I feel I can say that!”

One viewer tweeted: “real superhero chris evans making sure regina king didnt fall getting up to get her award.”

real superhero chris evans making sure regina king didnt fall getting up to get her award. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/lkRINwjmDv — james mckenna (@chillhartman) February 25, 2019

Another wrote: “Chris Evans really is Captain America in real life and that’s all that really matters. #Oscars.”

Chris Evans really is Captain America in real life and that’s all that really matters. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/U1vAyiBwdZ — hannah (@lillseb) February 25, 2019

“Seriously, @ChrisEvans isn’t just Captain America on screen, he’s a true gent in real life too – pay attention males around the world & follow his example,” one fan tweeted.

Seriously, @ChrisEvans isn’t just Captain America on screen, he’s a true gent in real life too – pay attention males around the world & follow his example#Oscars #AcademyAwards2019 #CaptainAmerica #ChrisEvans — Amy H (@Aims_86) February 25, 2019

One viewer said that Evans “should get an Oscar just for being a Gentleman”.

Chris Evans should get an Oscar just for being a Gentleman. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ZBwBrxDbfC — Cameron Grant (@coolghost101) February 25, 2019

“CHRIS EVANS HELPING REGINA KING UP IS THE BEST THING EVER, WHAT A GENTLEMAN #OSCARS,” another excitedly tweeted.

Others recalled the time Evans helped Betty White to the stage at the People’s Choice Awards in 2015, sharing pictures of him back then and now.

“Shout out to Chris Evans on helping a lady on stage!” one viewer wrote.

Shout out to Chris Evans on helping a lady on stage! First Betty White, now Regina King. Well done Cap. #Oscars2019 — Nicholas Farrow (@NicholasFarrow6) February 25, 2019

“First Betty White, now Regina King. Well done Cap. #Oscars2019.”

Evans was also hailed on social media for showing his glee at Black Panther’s win for best production design.

Joining Jennifer Lopez on stage to announce the prize, he did a small fist pump before the award was even announced.