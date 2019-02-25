Ariana Grande ‘thrilled’ to return to Manchester

Ariana Grande has said she is thrilled to be returning to Manchester as the headline act for Manchester Pride.

The US star is due to perform at the annual LGBT event in August, two years after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at her concert in the city.

She last appeared in the city in June 2017 at the One Love concert, which she organised to raise money for the emergency fund after Salman Abedi’s deadly attack at Manchester Arena the previous month.

“Manchester babes, i’m so thrilled to be headlining pride,” Grande said on Twitter. my heart. I cant wait to see u and i love u so so much.”

manchester babes, i’m so thrilled to be headlining pride. my heart. i cant wait to see u and i love u so so much. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 25, 2019

The singer, 25, also tweeted a picture of a worker bee.

The insect is an emblem for Manchester, symbolising the city’s industrial past.

She had the image of a bee tattooed behind her left ear after the attack.

Advertising

? — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 25, 2019

Mark Fletcher, chief executive of Manchester Pride, said: “This year marks a big change for the festival as it continues to evolve.

“Previously we had one event running over the weekend and this year we have two, each with a distinct offering.

“At Manchester Pride Live we’re truly honoured to be welcoming Ariana back to the city to help us celebrate LGBT+ life.

Advertising

“My team and I have worked hard to create a diverse line-up of performers who will join her in helping us continue to make a difference to the lives of LGBT+ people and celebrate the unity that exists in our brilliant city.”

Other acts on the bill for Manchester Pride include Faithless, Years And Years, Bananarama, Basement Jaxx, Pixie Lott and Lady Leshurr. Gok Wan is also performing a DJ set.

Manchester Pride Live takes place on the weekend of August 24 to 26.