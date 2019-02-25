Here are all the winners from the 91st Academy Awards.

Best picture – Green Book

Best director – Alfonso Cuaron (Roma)

Best actress – Olivia Colman (The Favourite)

Best actor – Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)

Best supporting actress – Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk)

Best supporting actor – Mahershala Ali (Green Book)

Best adapted screenplay – Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott and Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman)

Best original screenplay – Nick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie and Peter Farrelly (Green Book)

Best cinematography – Alfonso Cuaron (Roma)

Best costume design – Ruth E Carter (Black Panther)

Best makeup and hairstyling – Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia DeHaney (Vice)

Best foreign language film – Roma

Best production design – Black Panther

Best documentary feature – Free Solo

Best original song – Shallow (A Star Is Born). Music and lyric by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt

Best original score – Black Panther

Best sound editing – Bohemian Rhapsody

Best sound mixing – Bohemian Rhapsody

Best visual effects – First Man

Best film editing – Bohemian Rhapsody

Best animated feature – Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

Best animated short – Bao

Best documentary short – Period. End of Sentence.

Best live-action short – Skin