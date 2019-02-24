Menu

Wes Nelson assures fans he will skate after Dancing On Ice fall

The reality TV star fell during rehearsals.

Vanessa Bauer and Wes Nelson at the Dancing on Ice 2018 Launch – London

Wes Nelson has assured Dancing On Ice fans that he is doing fine after a fall and will skate on Sunday night’s show.

The Love Islander and his skating partner Vanessa Bauer took a tumble earlier on Sunday, while they were working on their latest routine.

However, Nelson posted a message on his Instagram Story saying the pair would perform.

Sharing a picture of a news story about the incident, he said: “We are both okay and will be skating tonight.

“Thank you for all the kind messages.”

Grab from Wes Nelson's Instagram Story
Grab from Wes Nelson’s Instagram Story (Wes Nelson Instagram/PA)

Bauer shared the same message on her Instagram.

The fall apparently took place as Nelson and Bauer, who have scored some of the highest marks in the competition, rehearsed a tricky lift.

An ITV spokesman confirmed the pair had altered their routine ahead of the show.

Dancing On Ice is on ITV at 6pm.

