Wes Nelson assures fans he will skate after Dancing On Ice fall

Wes Nelson has assured Dancing On Ice fans that he is doing fine after a fall and will skate on Sunday night’s show.

The Love Islander and his skating partner Vanessa Bauer took a tumble earlier on Sunday, while they were working on their latest routine.

However, Nelson posted a message on his Instagram Story saying the pair would perform.

Sharing a picture of a news story about the incident, he said: “We are both okay and will be skating tonight.

“Thank you for all the kind messages.”

Grab from Wes Nelson’s Instagram Story (Wes Nelson Instagram/PA)

Bauer shared the same message on her Instagram.

The fall apparently took place as Nelson and Bauer, who have scored some of the highest marks in the competition, rehearsed a tricky lift.

An ITV spokesman confirmed the pair had altered their routine ahead of the show.

Dancing On Ice is on ITV at 6pm.