Richard E Grant prepares for Oscars by trampolining
The star is up for best supporting actor for Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Richard E Grant has an unusual way of preparing for the Oscars – trampolining.
The 61-year-old is nominated for best supporting actor for Can You Ever Forgive Me? and got ready for Sunday’s awards by having a bouncing session with his co-stars Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone.
The actor shared a video on Twitter showing him jumping up and down in his shirt and trousers, while McCarthy can be heard laughing in the background.
Grant captioned the clip: “Best way to prep for the Oscars?
“Breakfast with @melissamccarthy & @benfalcone & some trampolining and her signature giggle!”
McCarthy shared the same footage on her own Instagram, writing: “Here’s how @richard.e.grant prepares for the Academy Awards!!!
“Marvelous!!!”
Falcone said Grant was the one who cooked breakfast for the trio as Oscar Sunday got under way.
Sharing a picture of the actor busy in the kitchen, Falcone wrote: “How do @melissamccarthyand @richard.e.grant spend Oscar morning? Richard cooks us all eggs, of course.”
The 91st Academy Awards will be handed out at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
