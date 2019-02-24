Oscars 2019: the nominations in full

Here are the nominees for the 91st Academy Awards.

Best motion picture of the year

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

Congratulations to the Best Picture nominees #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/KF8m9vaM5h — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2019

Best actor

Christian Bale for Vice

Bradley Cooper for A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe for At Eternity’s Gate

Rami Malek for Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen for Green Book

Best actress

Olivia Colman for The Favourite

Yalitza Aparicio for Roma

Glenn Close for The Wife

Lady Gaga for A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy for Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best supporting actor

Mahershala Ali for Green Book

Adam Driver for BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott for A Star Is Born

Richard E Grant for Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell for Vice

Best supporting actress

Amy Adams for Vice

Marina de Tavira for Roma

Regina King for If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone for The Favourite

Rachel Weisz for The Favourite

Achievement in directing

Spike Lee for BlacKkKlansman

Pawel Pawlikowski for Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos for The Favourite

Alfonso Cuaron for Roma

Adam McKay for Vice

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song)

All The Stars from Black Panther

I’ll Fight from RBG

The Place Where Lost Things Go from Mary Poppins Returns

Shallow from A Star Is Born

When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings from The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score)

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

Adapted screenplay

The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs

BlacKkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Original screenplay

The Favourite

First Reformed

Green Book

Roma

Vice

Achievement in cinematography

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma

A Star Is Born

Achievement in makeup and hairstyling

Border

Mary Queen Of Scots

Vice

Achievement in costume design

The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen Of Scots

Achievement in film editing

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

Achievement in production design

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Achievement in sound editing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Achievement in sound mixing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

Achievement in visual effects

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Best foreign language film of the year

Capernaum – Lebanon

Cold War – Poland

Never Look Away – Germany

Roma – Mexico

Shoplifters – Japan

Best animated feature film of the year

Incredibles 2

Isle Of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks The Internet

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

Best animated short film

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Best live action short film

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

Best documentary short subject

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night At The Garden

Period. End Of Sentence

Best documentary feature

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding The Gap

Of Fathers And Sons

RBG