Oscar gift bags feature luxury holidays and cannabis club membership

Oscar nominees Olivia Colman, Richard E Grant and Christian Bale will take home a gift bag worth hundreds of thousands of pounds, regardless of whether they win or lose at the ceremony.

Every nominee in the best actor and actress, best supporting actor and actress and best director categories will walk away with the Everyone Wins bag of swag containing a luxury small-ship trip to either the Amazon, the Galapagos, Iceland or Costa Rica and Panama for them and a guest, worth up to $20,000 each.

Nominees will be given trips by International Expeditions (Handout/PA)

It also includes an annual VIP membership to MOTA, a cannabis-friendly social club and a selection of cannabis-infused snacks and topical treatments, as well as phobia relief sessions from phobia expert Kalliope Barlis.

The gift bag also includes a holiday in Greece, multiple trips to wellness retreats, sessions with a personal trainer, $30,000 worth of cosmetic treatments from a New York doctor, a silent wearable breast bump designed by British company Elvie and a one-of-a-kind custom-stained glass portrait.

Nominees will also be given a custom stained glass portrait (Handout/PA)

At the other end of the spectrum, there is the Mister Poop Plunger, a glow-in-the-dark anti-microbial toilet plunger, a safety dog lead, dental floss, hair removal lotion, a box of pretzels and a maple syrup gift set.

Lash Fary, founder of Distinctive Assets, which compiles the bags, said: “While this gift bag does always boast an impressive value, that is never our goal. A great gift has nothing to do with the cost.

“We understand the interest in the ‘wow’ number associated with this now-legendary gift bag, but we prefer to simply celebrate the fun and festive nature of the contents… no matter how big or small.”