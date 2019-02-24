Kym Marsh announces Coronation Street exit after 13 years

Kym Marsh has announced she is leaving Coronation Street after 13 years, saying it felt like the “right time for me to take a break”.

The actress, who has played Michelle Connor in the ITV soap since 2006, said she would be exploring other roles, although has not ruled out a possible return in the future.

She said in a statement: “When I was lucky enough to be offered four episodes on Coronation Street I could never in my wildest dreams have thought I’d be here 13 years later.

“It’s been an incredibly difficult decision but it feels like the right time for me to take a break from the show and explore some other roles.

“But this isn’t the last you’ve heard of Michelle Connor, she’ll be back! I can’t wait to see what the writers have in store for the future.”

The show’s executive producer, John Whiston, said Marsh had done a “fantastic job” as the character, adding that she had brought “incredible heart and humanity to some hugely important ‎stories”.

“We will be really sad to lose her when she goes but totally understand that, after dedicating herself to the show for so long and so brilliantly, she now fancies trying something else for a while.

“We, and the audience, thank her and wish her well.”

The news of Marsh’s exit was first reported in The Sun.

The 42-year-old first found fame as a singer in Popstars winning group Hear’Say, but went on to achieve greater success in the soap.

During her time on the programme, her storylines have included Michelle’s romance with Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson), discovering her son had been swapped at birth and delivering a stillborn child.

She was also shot on her wedding day to Robert Preston (Tristan Gemmill) by villain Pat Phelan (Connor McIntyre).