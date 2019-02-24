Holmes & Watson takes home unwanted accolades at the Razzie Awards

Holmes & Watson was joined by Donald Trump in taking home unwanted accolades at the annual Golden Raspberry Awards.

First held in 1980, the Razzies mark the worst performances and films of the year and serve as a counterpoint to the Oscars.

Holmes & Watson, the comedy based on the famous detective and his sidekick and starring Will Ferrell and John C Reilly, was the biggest winner.

John C Reilly’s film, Holmes And Watson, has picked up unwanted prizes at the Razzies (Isabel Infantes/PA)

It won four prizes, including worst film and worst rip-off while Reilly was named worst supporting actor.

Razzies founder John Wilson called the film a “clueless parody” of Arthur Conan Doyle’s revered detective series.

Melissa McCarthy had a mixed night. She was named worst actress for her part in the puppet comedy The Happytime Murders.

However, she also picked up the Razzie Redeemer award for her role in Can You Ever Forgive Me? For which she is also nominated for an Oscar.

Elsewhere, Mr Trump had the dubious honour of winning two worst actor prizes after appearing as himself in the documentaries Death Of A Nation, from directors Dinesh D’Souza and Bruce Schooley, and Michael Moore’s Fahrenheit 11/9.

For her appearance in Moore’s commentary on the Trump presidency, White House aide Kellyanne Conway was voted worst supporting actress.

Melissa McCarthy had a mixed night at the Razzies, being both praised and condemned for her 2018 performances (Ian West/PA)

Despite earning six nominations, gangster film Gotti escaped unscathed with zero wins.

John Travolta, who played New York mob boss John Gotti in the movie, had been up for worst actor and worst screen combo along with co-star Kelly Preston.

The Razzies are voted for by around 1,000 members from 24 countries, who pay a 40 dollar membership fee.