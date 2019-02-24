Glenn Close’s dog Pip steals the show at the Independent Spirit Awards

Glenn Close’s dog stole the show at the Film Independent Spirit Awards after joining his famous owner on stage.

Close picked up yet another prize for her portrayal of a disillusioned spouse in The Wife, having previously been honoured at the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Glenn Close looked on laughing as her dog, Pip, rolled around on the floor on stage (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

On the eve of the Oscars where she is nominated for best actress alongside Lady Gaga and Olivia Colman, Close won the leading female for her turn in the indie film.

However, she was upstaged by her white Havanese dog, Pip, who trotted up alongside her when she went to accept her prize.

Glenn Close posed for a picture alongside her dog, Pip, after another awards show success (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

The audience inside the tent on Santa Monica beach broke into laughter when Pip began rolling around on the ground as his famous owner paid tribute to her fellow nominees.

Close said: “He’s my date.”

Following his scene-stealing appearance on stage, host for the day Aubrey Plaza joked: “Pippy the dog just scored a three picture deal at Amazon.”

Earlier, Close had walked the blue carpet with Pip, who even has his own Instagram page featuring a selection of pictures him with and the actress.

According to the social media account, his full name is Sir Pippin Of Beanfield.