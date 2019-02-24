Advertising
Film Independent Spirit Awards: A list of winners
If Beale Street Could Talk took home the big prize of the day.
Here are the winners from the 34th Film Independent Spirit Awards.
Best Feature – If Beale Street Could Talk
Best First Feature – Sorry to Bother You
John Cassavetes Award – En el Septimo Dia
Best Director – Barry Jenkins (If Beale Street Could Talk)
Best Screenplay – Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)
Best First Screenplay – Bo Burnham (Eighth Grade)
Best Cinematography – Sayombhu Mukdeeprom (Suspiria)
Advertising
Best Editing – Joe Bini (You Were Never Really Here)
Best Female Lead – Glenn Close (The Wife)
Best Male Lead – Ethan Hawke (First Reformed)
Best Supporting Female – Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk)
Advertising
Best Supporting Male – Richard E Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)
Robert Altman Award – Suspiria
Best Documentary – Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
Best International Film – Roma
Bonnie Award – Debra Granik
Producers Award – Shrihari Sathe
Someone to Watch Award – Alex Moratto
Truer Than Fiction Award – Bing Liu
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.