Dani Dyer: I’ve turned into an emotional wreck on Mt Kilimanjaro climb

Dani Dyer has said she has become an “emotional wreck” as she climbs Mount Kilimanjaro for Comic Relief.

The Love Islander is one of several celebrities who are trying to conquer the 19,000ft mountain for Red Nose Day, and posted a video on Instagram saying she had not realised how challenging it would be.

She captioned the clip: “Day 2 never realised how tough it would be and I’ve turned into an emotional wreck!

“But I’ve got to camp and it’s the best achievement ever.”

“Can’t want to cuddle you already jack,” she added to her boyfriend Jack Fincham.

The video shows Dyer climbing in the rain.

“It’s so tough,” she says. “I didn’t realise it would be this hard.”

Others taking part include Little Mix stars Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, former shadow chancellor Ed Balls and Strictly star Shirley Ballas.

Thirlwall and Pinnock posted a video on their Instagram saying they were taking it steady and eating lots of snacks for energy.

Thirlwall explained that the first rule was walking slowly because of the altitude and Pinnock told how staying hydrated was rule number two.

“And finally munchie munchie,” they said together.

Thirlwall explained: “Lots of snacks, eat, get your carbs in, get your energy.”

“I’m basically taking all of Jade’s because I didn’t bring my own – sorry,” Pinnock chimed in.

The ascent is being documented for a special one-hour documentary to air on BBC One.

Kilimanjaro: The Return takes place 10 years after the original climb led by Gary Barlow, which raised £1.5 million for Comic Relief.

Red Nose Day 2019 is on March 15.