Dancing On Ice star Wes Nelson earns highest score of series hours after fall

Wes Nelson earned two perfect 10s on Dancing On Ice, just hours after a fall.

The Love Islander and his skating partner Vanessa Bauer took a tumble as they were rehearsing for Sunday’s instalment of the ITV show, and ended up taking a tricky lift out of their routine.

But there was no sign the slip had affected them as they took to the ice and earned a whopping 38.5 out of 40, the highest score of the series so far.

Nelson was awarded 10 out of 10 from judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, while Ashley Banjo gave him 9.5 and Jason Gardiner gave him nine.

From Love Island to Treasure Island, @WesNelsonUk and @TheVanessaBauer are sailing through Week 8 with 2 10s from the judges! ?‍☠️ #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/ak4bpvDnoj — Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) February 24, 2019

“I’ve worked so hard. My legs are in bits,” he said.

“It’s so good,” added Nelson, laughing: “I’m exhausted.”

Four other contestants also skated in the quarter-final – James Jordan, Melody Thornton, Saara Aalto and Brian McFadden.

Advertising

Former Strictly star Jordan earned 35.5 out of 40 for his Fred Flintstone-themed routine, while Thornton racked up 35.5 and McFadden received 33.

Aalto trailed with 32 out of 40 but said she was “very happy” with her performance.

The five stars are also set to take part in a skate battle for the first time, before one hopeful is eliminated.

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV.