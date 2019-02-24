Channel 5 will not face action over Roxanne Pallett ‘punch’ drama

TV watchdog Ofcom has reportedly cleared Channel 5 over Roxanne Pallett’s Celebrity Big Brother punch row.

Ofcom launched an investigation last year when more than 25,000 people complained after Pallett wrongly accused fellow housemate Ryan Thomas of hurting her with a punch, which many viewers defended as play-fighting.

Roxanne Pallett left the Celebrity Big Brother house following the incident (PA)

Viewers expressed offence, distress and concern at Pallett’s allegation and the way in which it was handled by the reality television series.

Ofcom said at the time that it would look at whether “appropriate information” was broadcast by Channel 5 which may have assisted “in avoiding or minimising offence” to viewers.

However, according to The Sun, no further action will be taken.

Former Emmerdale star Pallett quit the show following the incident, but returned for a belated exit interview during which she told the show’s host Emma Willis she had got the situation “massively wrong”.

She said she felt like “the most hated girl in Britain” and apologised to Thomas, who went on to win the series.

Ofcom has been approached for comment.