The Greatest Showman sequel in the works, director reveals

A sequel to hit musical The Greatest Showman is in development, the director has revealed.

The film stars Hugh Jackman as circus pioneer PT Barnum and the Australian actor wowed fans at the Brit Awards this week when he opened the show with a performance from the movie.

The Greatest Showman, which starred Hugh Jackman, could be getting a sequel (Victoria Jones/PA Wire)

After being released in 2017, The Greatest Showman became a global success, grossing more than 434 million US dollars – about £332 million – worldwide.

Its soundtrack achieved similar success and was the best-selling album in both the US and UK last year.

Director Michael Gracey confirmed a sequel was being worked on.

He told The Sun: “When a movie becomes as big a success as this, it’s only natural there is demand for a sequel.

“So those discussions have started and we are working on one right now.”

No further details are available and it is unknown if the follow-up will take place after the events of the first or whether it will be a prequel.

The Greatest Showman also starred Zac Efron and Michelle Williams and spawned hits including This Is Me and Rewrite The Stars.