North West scores her first magazine cover aged five

Showbiz

She is the daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

North West

North West has scored her first magazine cover at the age of five after gracing the front of a fashion publication.

North, the eldest child of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, appears on the front of WWD Beauty Inc.

The publication describes her as “at the forefront of a generation that is highly connected, engaged with fashion and beauty and individualistic in style”.

North was pictured wearing a range of colourful outfits for her first solo appearance on a magazine cover and was styled by her famous mother.

Kardashian tweeted: “I’m seriously so proud of my Northie! She picked her looks and eyeliner color and is so involved and loves fashion & beauty so much so she has the best time at her @wwd shoot!”

West and Kardashian are also parents to son Saint, three, and youngest daughter Chicago, one.

They are expecting a fourth child via surrogate.

