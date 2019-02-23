Drew Barrymore praises friends Gwyneth Paltrow and Cameron Diaz on her birthday

Drew Barrymore has thanked Gwyneth Paltrow for her “sweetest” comments on her 44th birthday and hailed her group of female friends, which includes Cameron Diaz.

Paltrow had celebrated Barrymore’s birthday in an Instagram post, praising her “immense brain, the way you so perfectly articulate your unique thoughts, your propensity for giant underpants and the deep love and loyalty you have for your friends and daughters.”

The Shakespeare In Love actress and Goop founder had posted a picture of herself and Barrymore with a group of friends, including Diaz, actress Lake Bell and Nicole Richie, huddled on a staircase together.

Barrymore responded with a post of her own, writing that Paltrow “said the sweetest things about me and my underwear and our friendship, and we have an amazing pack of women who love each other and love to share life with.”

The Charlie’s Angels star said that she wanted to thank Paltrow, and added: “It was really my sister @camerondiaz who brought us together.

“But all the women in this photo @nicolerichie @oilandsalt @lonavigi @lakebell well we have known each other a long time!

“Everyone knows I love my kids and my girlfriends. That has been the main focus of of my life.

“So thank you GPS (my nickname for the women who knows where everything is) and I also want to tell you that I got new underwear! And they are actually smaller than the parachute size I used to have. You will be so proud of me!”

She said that “44 is lookin good”.

Earlier on her birthday, Barrymore had celebrated her birthday on social media with a number of posts.

“44 and NEVER BETTER. Go shorty, it’s my birthday!” she wrote alongside a smiling selfie.

Another saw her post a throwback picture from when she attended the Oscars in 1983 for starring in the hit film ET the Extra-Terrestrial.