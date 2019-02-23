Cheryl: Motherhood means I can’t dance as much as I’d like to

Cheryl has said that being a mother means she has not been able to dance as much as she would like.

The former Girls Aloud star said that her passion for dancing has been “reignited” after starring as a mentor in BBC One’s new talent show The Greatest Dancer.

The singer, 35, has son Bear, who turns two in March, with former partner Liam Payne.

Speaking ahead of the finale of The Greatest Dancer, Cheryl said that the show has inspired her to continue dancing.

Cheryl poses ahead of the finale of The Greatest Dancer (Joe Magowan/PA)

“I’ve always been a lover of dance, but since becoming a mother I haven’t done it nearly as much as I’d like to, and this show has re-inspired me to want to do that,” she said.

Cheryl added: “I’ve learnt that I have a massive passion for dance, I’ve always loved it but it’s completely reignited the fire in my belly!”

Of her future goals, she said she would “like to learn how to flip”, but she added it would take “weeks, if not months, of training in a gym and being fearless so I don’t know what’ll happen there”.

Cheryl’s remaining act, contemporary duo Harry and Eleiyah, will compete in the show’s final against male pairing James and Oliver, who are mentored by Matthew Morrison, and ensemble KLA and solo act Ellie, both mentored by Oti Mabuse.

The former X Factor judge is confident that Harry and Eleiyah will win the show’s prize of £50,000 and the chance to perform on Strictly Come Dancing.

In Saturday night’s finale, she will join them on stage for a performance.

She said: “It’s been so fun to have the opportunity to dance with Harry and Eleiyah, it’s a new challenge for me but they’ve inspired me the whole way through this process.

“I feel honoured to be able to share the stage with them.”

Of her time in the series, which has received mixed reviews from viewers, she said: “I’ve had a few highlights.

“To be honest, I’ve just enjoyed being part of the show and watching incredible performances each week from the best seat in the house.”

The Greatest Dancer airs on BBC One at 7.10pm.