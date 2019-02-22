Sam Allardyce in the firing line on Celebrity Apprentice

Former England manager Sam Allardyce has signed up for the Celebrity Apprentice for Comic Relief.

Allardyce will be joined by Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden, journalist Rachel Johnson and X Factor panellist Ayda Williams are also hoping to impress Lord Sugar on the show.

Allardyce’s job as England manager lasted just 67 days and one match.

His contract was terminated in 2016 by mutual agreement after he was covertly filmed advising undercover reporters on how to sidestep FA transfer regulations.

The two-part Celebrity Apprentice special will feature two teams battling it out to raise money for Red Nose Day.

Sam Allardyce’s England tenure lasted just 67 days (Dave Howarth/PA)

Other names confirmed for the BBC One show include interior designer Kelly Hoppen and actress Tameka Empson on the women’s team.

The men’s team will also feature comedians Omid Djalili and Russell Kane, broadcaster Richard Arnold and presenter Rylan Clark-Neal.

Lord Sugar’s advisers Baroness Brady and Claude Littner will observe the teams.

The two special episodes for Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day will air on Thursday March 7 and Friday March 8 at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.