Pause For Thought broadcaster Reverend Ruth Scott dies, aged 60

Pause For Thought’s Reverend Ruth Scott, a familiar voice on Radio 2 since the days of Sir Terry Wogan, has died aged 60 after suffering from cancer.

The station said the broadcaster, who trained as a nurse and later a midwife, died peacefully in Southampton General Hospital on Wednesday evening with her husband and daughter present.

She recently told Chris Evans in a broadcast from her hospital bed that she had just weeks to live.

The reverend spoke to Chris Evans on his radio show (Yui Mok/PA)

The broadcaster was one of the first female priests in the Church of England.

Station head Lewis Carnie said: “Reverend Ruth Scott was much loved amongst the Radio 2 family.

“Working with both Sir Terry Wogan and Chris Evans, her Pause For Thought reflections were enjoyed by millions of listeners to the Radio 2 Breakfast Show over the years.

“Our thoughts are with Ruth’s family at this sad time.”

Reverend Kate Bottley paid tribute on Pause For Thought on Zoe Ball’s breakfast show, saying: “Christians – and vicars in particular – can often be accused of not living in the real world.

“That couldn’t be said of Ruth Scott. She not only lived in the real world – she wanted to change it.”

She worked with Sir Terry Wogan (Anthony Devlin/PA)

“Her congregations were lucky – Ruth wasn’t your typical vicar – few can claim to have also trained as a magician and fire eater.”

She added:: “Ruth’s scripts were always honest. She was never one to dodge a harsh reality and in the last few years Ruth spoke movingly about her illness.

“During a spell when she felt well enough, Ruth and her husband Chris had few days break in Cornwall.

“They were out for a meal at a restaurant when the owner asked if they were celebrating anything in particular. ‘Being alive,’ Ruth said.

“The owner ripped up the bill. The meal was his gift. It was a generous present to a person who was generous with her time and her compassion. We have lost a radio friend.”

Mrs Scott, who had been having cancer treatment for two years, told Evans: “I’ve got to accept the fact that I’m dying.

“I’m not frightened. I’ve had the most fantastic life. I just wish that it had been longer.”