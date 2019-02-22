Mumford And Sons announced as final headliners for All Points East festival

Mumford And Sons have been announced as the final headline act at the All Points East festival.

The band will perform at London’s Victoria Park on Saturday June 1, organisers said.

Marcus Mumford, Ben Lovett, Winston Marshall and Ted Dwane of Mumford and Sons, who will headline the All Points East festival in June (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Mumford And Sons will be supported by acts such as grime artist Dizzee Rascal, indie group The Vaccines and Brit Awards Critics’ Choice winner Sam Fender.

They join previously announced acts at the All Points East festival, which runs in East London from May 24 to June 2, including Bon Iver and the Chemical Brothers.

All Points East is returning to Tower Hamlets’ Victoria Park for a second year, following a sold-out 2018 debut that included headline shows from stars such as Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, The National, LCD Soundsystem, Bjork and The xx.

Tickets for Mumford And Sons’ set go on sale at 9am on Tuesday February 26.