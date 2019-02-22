Melissa McCarthy: It’d be torture if I never worked with Richard E Grant again

Melissa McCarthy has said it would be “torture” if she never worked with Richard E Grant again.

The pair both picked up Oscar nominations for their turns in biographical drama Can You Ever Forgive Me? with McCarthy up for best actress for her portrayal of literary forger Lee Israel.

British actor Grant, 61, earned the first Academy Award nod of his career for his supporting role as Jack Hock, McCarthy’s accidental friend and accomplice.

Melissa McCarthy and Richard E Grant starred along side each other in Can You Ever Forgive Me? (Ian West/PA)

The pair have become friends after working on the critically lauded film and when asked if she wanted to work with Grant again, she said: “God I hope so.”

Speaking at the Oscar Wilde Awards, she told the Press Association: “I’d hate to think I’d never get to do something with Richard again. That would be torture.

“Any time, any place, I’m in.”

Can You Ever Forgive Me? is directed by Marielle Heller and has been a hit with critics and viewers.

It is based on the memoirs of Israel, who admitted to forging celebrity writings in a bid to revive her flagging career.

Melissa McCarthy is Oscar-nominated for her role in Can You Ever Forgive Me? (Ian West/PA)

McCarthy, 48, known for starring in comedy film Bridesmaids, said she did not expect the overwhelmingly positive reaction to the film.

She said: “I just don’t think you can ever expect it. You take a film because you love it, you love the characters and I loved every second of making it with Richard E Grant. And Marielle Heller was a dream as a director.

“But you never know how people will react to something. I get so attached to my characters so the fact the reception has been so incredibly warm, it just means more.”

The 91st Academy Awards take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday.