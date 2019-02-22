Ariana Grande tops singles and albums charts for second week

Ariana Grande has the number one single and album for the second week running, continuing her domination of the charts.

The US pop singer’s latest record Thank U, Next has topped the album chart for the second consecutive week, while her song 7 Rings has rebounded to the top of the singles chart.

Last week, Grande’s Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored topped the singles chart, and 7 Rings was at number two.

The swap in the songs’ positions means the 25-year-old has become the first artist to replace herself at number one for two weeks in a row, the Official Charts Company said.

Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored had previously knocked 7 Rings off the chart summit, and Grande became the first female artist in UK history to do so.

She also has one other song in the top 20 – Needy, an album track from Thank U, Next, at number 11.

Earlier this week, Grande was revealed to have matched a chart record in America set by the Beatles in 1964.

She is the first artist to hold the top three spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart simultaneously since the Fab Four did it more than 50 years ago, with 7 Rings at number one, Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored at number two and the single Thank U, Next at three.

thank u for this incredible honor #brits ? i love y’all so very much and can’t wait to be over there again soon pic.twitter.com/mLVsuKzfTE — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 20, 2019

Grande won the international female solo artist prize at the Brit Awards on Wednesday, fending off competition from the likes of Cardi B and Christine And The Queens.

Elsewhere in the official albums chart, the soundtrack for The Greatest Showman is still at number two, following Hugh Jackman’s performance of The Greatest Show at the Brit Awards.

The soundtracks for Oscar-nominated films A Star Is Born and Bohemian Rhapsody are at number three and four respectively, and Brit Award-winner George Ezra rounds off the top five with his hit record Staying At Tamara’s.

On the singles chart, Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi is at number three with Someone You Loved.

Double Brit winner Calvin Harris’s single Giant with Rag’N’Bone Man is up two spots to number four, and Don’t Call Me Up by Mabel is at number five.