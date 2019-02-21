Wu-Tang Clan to headline Boardmasters

Wu-Tang Clan will join the line-up of the Boardmasters festival as the Friday headliner, it has been announced.

The hip hop stars join previously announced headliners Florence + The Machine and Foals, while The Wombats have been announced as a Land Of Saints stage headliner.

Their appearance at the festival comes as the group celebrate 25 years since the release of their debut album Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers).

Other acts added to the bill include Bear’s Den, Mahalia, SG Lewis, Sunset Sons, Elderbrook, Mella Dee and Heidi, joining Giggs, Dizzee Rascal, Jorja Smith, Plan B, DJ EZ, Jax Jones, Martin Solveig, Wilkinson B2B Sub Focus, Franz Ferdinand, Razorlight, Mabel, Sam Fender, Slaves and The Hunna.

The festival will also see the return of its surf competition, as part of the World Surf League Qualifying Series.

The five-day event takes place at two locations in Cornwall – Fistral Beach, where the surf competitions take place, and Watergate Bay.

Boardmasters takes place from August 7–11.