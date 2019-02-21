Menu

Advertising

Piers Morgan hits back at Jack Whitehall over ‘chins’ joke at Brits

Showbiz | Published:

The Good Morning Britain host took aim at the comedian.

Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan has hit back at Jack Whitehall after he made a gag at the Brits about the Good Morning Britain host’s “four chins”.

Brits ceremony presenter Whitehall was chatting to Little Mix after their raunchy stage performance when he referenced the band’s spat with Morgan last year over a photoshoot they did nude.

“Voluptuous breasts and four chins – it must have been like looking in the mirror for him,” Whitehall said.

But Morgan did not take the joke lying down.

“Shocked and disappointed to see Little Mix laugh as Jack Whitehall fat-shames me on national television,” he quipped on Twitter.

“It’s just this kind of public negative body image mockery that the same Little Mix campaigned against and of which I am now a victim,” he joked. “Shame on you, ladies!”

He added: “And as for chins, at least I’ve got some, you chinless little weed Jack Whitehall.”

Morgan had accused the pop stars of taking part in the naked photoshoot, which they said was intended to promote body positivity, to sell records.

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News