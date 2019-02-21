Nicole Kidman calls for action on gender imbalance in film industry

Nicole Kidman has said Hollywood must act to correct gender imbalance in the film industry.

The actress and outspoken campaigner in the wake of the Me Too movement said direct action must be taken to address inequalities.

During an interview for her Bafta: A Life In Pictures event, which reviewed her successful career in film, Kidman outlined her plan to tackle gender issues in the industry.

She has pledged to work with women on a regular basis to help balance the statistics on male to female directors.

Our @BAFTA specials continue with another Australian great, Nicole Kidman talks about her life on the big and small screen. Most recently with smash hit show Big Little Lies. Great show and even better performance! pic.twitter.com/EkJhuw9rbU — Sky Arts (@SkyArts) February 21, 2019

Kidman said: “I always just look at the statistics. The statistics are not good. I made a pledge a couple of years ago to work with a female director every 18 months because you’ve got to act to change the statistics.

“I have to do something. We can all talk about it or I can actually just get out there and do it.

“And that, at this stage of my life and my career is what I’m trying to do; change the statistics.”

Kidman said that there are difficulties for women in the film industry, and they must try to avoid the pitfalls presented to them.

She said: “It’s hard as a woman in this industry and it’s hard to keep forging ahead and not get typecast. It’s constantly putting your hand up and being willing to try things and change.”

Bafta: A Life In Pictures with Nicole Kidman is on Sky Arts tonight at 9pm.