Nicholas Lyndhurst: Goodnight Sweetheart too expensive to bring back

Nicholas Lyndhurst has said it is unlikely there would be a revival of Goodnight Sweetheart because it would cost too much money.

The time-travelling sitcom ran for six series on BBC One from 1993 to 1999 and then enjoyed a return in 2016 for a one-off special.

The series followed a man in the 1990s who discovered a time portal that let him go back to the same area in the 1940s during the Second World War.

Emma Amos, Nicholas Lyndhurst and Elizabeth Carling starred in Goodnight Sweetheart (BBC/PA)

He said: “The reboot we did was only ever supposed to be a one-off.

“It did (well in the ratings) and a readers’ poll was astounding, it was like 65% wanted it back but the thing is with Sweetheart it was the last sitcom that they spent any money on.

“So when we had an air raid shelter scene it was full of people and there were explosions and things going off and I don’t know whether they could do that or would want to spend that money again.”

Lyndhurst will next be seen starring opposite Kelsey Grammer in a new production of Man Of La Mancha at the London Coliseum, which runs from April 26 to June 8, with press night on April 30.