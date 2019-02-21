Miley Cyrus claims she is ‘redefining’ modern relationships

Miley Cyrus has said she and husband Liam Hemsworth are “redefining” modern relationships.

The singer has said that her bond has little to do with sexuality, and gender is an irrelevant part of the relationship she is creating.

Cyrus has said she was inspired by her “favourite woman in the world” Hillary Clinton to have a fixed partner.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Cyrus said she feels “like the milestones in my life were milestones for America”, and is now offering a new vision of relationships.

The daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus, who rose to fame as the precocious recording artist Hannah Montana, said she identifies as a “queer person” in a heterosexual relationship.

She told Vanity Fair: “We’re redefining, to be f****** frank, what it looks like for someone that’s a queer person like myself to be in a hetero relationship.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth (Ian Wewst/PA)

“A big part of my pride and my identity is being a queer person. What I preach is: people fall in love with people, not gender, not looks, not whatever.

Advertising

“What I’m in love with exists on almost a spiritual level. It has nothing to do with sexuality.

“Relationships and partnerships in a new generation — I don’t think they have so much to do with sexuality or gender.

“Sex is actually a small part, and gender is a very small, almost irrelevant part of relationships.”

Cyrus said that her decision to marry Hemsworth followed their Malibu home being ravaged by fire, an event which brought them closer.

Advertising

She added: “Like my favourite woman in the world, Hillary Clinton, says, ‘we’re stronger together’.”

Cyrus said she took inspiration from the election slogan, and that she and Hemsworth are stronger together.

The singer mentioned her promise to leave the United States if Clinton’s rival, Donald Trump, was victorious in the election.

She said: “You know, I said I would move away if he became president. We all said a bunch of shit we didn’t mean.”

Cyrus added that she was proud to be an activist.