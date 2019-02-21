Jack Whitehall’s ‘scatter cushion’ joke tops Brits complaints

Brits host Jack Whitehall’s quip about fathers grabbing “scatter cushions” following Little Mix’s performance did not please all viewers.

The music awards ceremony has sparked disapproval over the years because of swearing and scantily-clad singers.

Comedian Whitehall’s quip about fathers provoked the most complaints from this year’s ITV show, Ofcom told the Press Association.

We had so much fun performing this! Still pinching ourselves! ? Thank you @brits for having us, @MsBanks94 for being a dream and of course to our amazing fans! We love you beyond ?? the girls x https://t.co/eWJs6cwvV5 — Little Mix (@LittleMix) February 20, 2019

Girl group Little Mix took to the stage in bra tops, thigh boots and corsets to sing Woman Like Me with South London rapper Ms Banks.

“Raunchy – dads up and down the country awkwardly fumbling for a scatter cushion right now,” Whitehall said.

Broadcasting watchdog Ofcom said it received 38 complaints about the music awards ceremony.

? @jackwhitehall did it again! He had so many best bits from The #BRITs last night but here are just a few to whet your appetite… ? pic.twitter.com/oIpI3SpHtP — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 21, 2019

Advertising

Whitehall’s joke after the Little Mix performance was the main issue, prompting 25 complaints.

Most of the others objected to the sexual tone of the group’s dance routine.

An Ofcom spokeswoman said: “We will assess these complaints before deciding whether or not to investigate.”

Whitehall peppered the awards show with several jokes, including one about Naomi Campbell’s “current squeeze” Liam Payne.

Advertising

He said: “His surname is Payne, which is what he’ll be in a world of if he crosses her.”

Liam Payne arrives at Universal Music’s Brit Awards after party (Yui Mok/PA)

Introducing best British group, he said: “This year was all about reunions. First the Spice Girls, then Bros, and finally Westlife announced that they were back in the studio.

“Suddenly a hard border with Ireland doesn’t sound quite as bad.”

Before Little Mix’s performance he told viewers: “Girl bands tend to crash and burn quicker than Prince Philip on a country drive but our next performers have bucked the trend.”

He added: “Their old boss Simon Cowell will be asking his surgeon to put a brave face on him if they win big tonight.”