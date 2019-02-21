Jack Whitehall’s best jokes at the Brit Awards

Brits host Jack Whitehall’s quips were one of the stars of the show, as he poked fun at everyone from Naomi Campbell to Sir Philip Green.

Here are some of his funniest moments:

Liam Payne at the Brits (Ian West/PA)

On Liam Payne, who was presenting an award: “Naomi Campbell’s current squeeze. His surname is Payne, which is what he’ll be in a world of if he crosses her.”

Naomi Campbell (Gareth Fuller/PA)

After Ed Sheeran accepted the Global Success Award via a video message: “Give that man a knighthood. Preferably Sir Philip Green’s.”

On Pink closing the show: “Only the biggest stars in music go by one name … Madonna, Cher, Olly … Murs.”

Pink performs on stage at the Brit Awards (Victoria Jones/PA)

On Piers Morgan criticising Little Mix for their nude shot: “Which is weird … voluptuous breasts and four chins – it must have been like looking in the mirror for him.”

Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards of Little Mix at the Brits (Victoria Jones/PA)

On Little Mix: “Their old boss Simon Cowell will be asking his surgeon to put a brave face on him if they win big tonight.”

The 1975 won best British Group (Victoria Jones/PA)

Introducing Best British Group: “This year was all about reunions. First the Spice Girls, then Bros, and finally Westlife announced that they were back in the studio. Suddenly a hard border with Ireland doesn’t sound quite as bad.”

On Ed Sheeran’s Game Of Thrones cameo: “To present it, we’ve got stars from Line Of Duty and Game Of Thrones … a show full of incest, murder and castration, yet still the most disturbing scene was one that featured Ed Sheeran.”

Before Little Mix’s performance: “Girl bands tend to crash and burn quicker than Prince Philip on a country drive but our next performers have bucked the trend.”