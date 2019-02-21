In Pictures: Brit winners show off their awards

Calvin Harris and The 1975 were the big winners at this year’s Brit Awards – picking up two awards each.

Dua Lipa scooped British single for One Kiss with Scottish DJ Harris, while Little Mix, George Ezra and Tom Walker also took home one of the coveted gongs.

Here’s a look at the winners showing off their statues on the post-ceremony red carpet.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall with their best British video award (Ian West/PA)

Tom Wallker won best British breakthrough act (Ian West/PA)

And celebrated with Little Mix at the O2 Arena (Ian West/PA)

Dua Lipa looked to be treasuring her best British single award (Ian West/PA)

She secured one gong out of four nominations (Ian West/PA)

Calvin Harris won not one, but two awards (Ian West/PA)

One for British single for One Kiss with Dua Lipa and a second for British producer of the year (Ian West/PA)

George Ezra was awarded best British male solo artist (Ian West/PA)

Jorja Smith picked up the award for British female solo artist after wowing the audience with her performance of Don’t Watch Me Cry (Ian West/PA)