Menu

Advertising

In Pictures: Brit winners show off their awards

Showbiz | Published:

Calvin Harris and The 1975 walked away with big awards.

Calvin Harris and The 1975 were the big winners at this year’s Brit Awards – picking up two awards each.

Dua Lipa scooped British single for One Kiss with Scottish DJ Harris, while Little Mix, George Ezra and Tom Walker also took home one of the coveted gongs.

Here’s a look at the winners showing off their statues on the post-ceremony red carpet.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall of Little Mix with their Best British Video Brit Award
Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall with their best British video award (Ian West/PA)
Tom Wallker with his Best British Breakthrough Act
Tom Wallker won best British breakthrough act (Ian West/PA)
Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall of Little Mix
And celebrated with Little Mix at the O2 Arena (Ian West/PA)
Dua Lipa with her Best British Single Brit Award
Dua Lipa looked to be treasuring her best British single award (Ian West/PA)
Dua Lipa and Calvin Harris with their Best British Single Brit Award
She secured one gong out of four nominations (Ian West/PA)

Advertising

Calvin Harris with his Best British Single and Best British Producer Brit Awards
Calvin Harris won not one, but two awards (Ian West/PA)
Dua Lipa and Calvin Harris with their Best British Single Brit Award
One for British single for One Kiss with Dua Lipa and a second for British producer of the year (Ian West/PA)
George Ezra with his Best British Male Solo Artist Brit Award
George Ezra was awarded best British male solo artist (Ian West/PA)
Jorja Smith with her Best British Female Solo Artist Brit Award
Jorja Smith picked up the award for British female solo artist after wowing the audience with her performance of Don’t Watch Me Cry (Ian West/PA)
Matthew Healy, Ross MacDonald, George Daniel and Adam Hann of The 1975 with their Best British Group and Mastercard British Album of the Year Brit Awards
And Matthew Healy, Ross MacDonald, George Daniel and Adam Hann of The 1975 won best British group and again took to the stage to receive the British album of the year award (Ian West/PA)
Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News