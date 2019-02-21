Advertising
In Pictures: Brit winners show off their awards
Calvin Harris and The 1975 walked away with big awards.
Calvin Harris and The 1975 were the big winners at this year’s Brit Awards – picking up two awards each.
Dua Lipa scooped British single for One Kiss with Scottish DJ Harris, while Little Mix, George Ezra and Tom Walker also took home one of the coveted gongs.
Here’s a look at the winners showing off their statues on the post-ceremony red carpet.
