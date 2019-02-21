Gwendoline Christie to star in A Midsummer Night’s Dream in London

Game Of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie will star in Nicholas Hytner’s immersive production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

The actress, best known for playing Brienne of Tarth in the hit fantasy series, will take on the dual roles of Titania and Hippolyta in the play at the Bridge Theatre in London.

She will star opposite Green Wing actor Oliver Chris as Oberon/Theseus as well as David Moorst as Puck and Hammed Animashaun as Bottom.

The cast of A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Perou/PA)

The show reunites the production team behind Hytner’s staging of Julius Caesar last year and will also star Paul Adeyefa, Charlotte Atkinson, Tessa Bonham Jones, Jermaine Freeman, Isis Hainsworth, Chipo Kureya, Francis Lovehall, Kevin McMonagle, Ami Metcalf, Jamie-Rose Monk, Felicity Montagu, Lennin Nelson-McClure, Rachel Tolzman, Jay Webb and Kit Young.

Christie also found fame for her roles in the Star Wars and The Hunger Games films.

Her stage career involves performances in Dr Faustus, Cymbeline and Breakfast At Tiffany’s.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream runs at the Bridge Theatre from June 3 to August 31 2019, with opening night on June 11.